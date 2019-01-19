The Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of next month's election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has mocked the federal government for what he called "its failed bid to get the United States government to deny him visa".

Atiku added that "with or without a trip to the US, the PDP will dislodge the President Muhammadu Buhari led All Progressives Congress (APC) at next month’s election".

The former Vice President also dismissed "as cock and bull story", the allegation by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed that he has a case to answer over the collapse of Platinum Habib Bank, Bank PHB.

In a statement issued in Abuja by his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Mr. Phrank Shaibu, the PDP presidential candidate said the federal government should bury its head in shame having failed to stop him from travelling to the US.

He said it was shameful that the governing APC took it upon itself to call on the authorities of another country not to grant a private citizen entry visa, which ordinarily should not be its business.

Alhaji Lai Mohammed had, at the hint of the US granting Atiku visa last year, cautioned the Americans not to contemplate the gesture as it might give the impression that a foreign power is supportive of the opposition party’s candidate.

However, Atiku, who arrived the US on Thursday, January 17, 2019, said the APC was jittery knowing that its government has failed, stressing that Buhari’s days as president of Nigeria are numbered.

'Prove corruption allegations or forever remain quiet'

Atiku challenged the federal government to either prove his alleged corrupt activities, or forever remain quiet.

"It is disgusting to continue to spin allegations of corruption against me by people who have failed to come forward with a single shred of evidence of my misconduct while in office. Isn’t it a shame that the ruling party whose National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole only yesterday gave official confirmation to the general belief that , even if Lawrence Anini becomes an APC member today, Buhari will forgive and consecrate him can turn around to accuse me of corruption today?

"They just suddenly woke up to the reality that, their lies about Atiku being corrupt can no longer hold? I challenge the federal government to come up with evidence that I benefited from N156 million slush funds through Claremont Management Services Account on 13th January, 2009 as well as the collapse of Bank PHB as they have alleged. It is instructive to note that, the same BankPHB is now Keystone bank which was said to have been acquired by Buhari’s cronies through AMCON last year", Atiku said.

According to the former vice president of Nigeria, Nigerians have already made up their minds to send President Buhari packing on February 16, 2019 “and there is nothing the ruling party can do about it.

“Tell them that their days of deceit are numbered. Nigerians are tired of them and they can no longer lie or take the people for a ride anymore,” the statement said.

Atiku said it was “a mark of the idleness of the folks in charge of the APC that they resorted to lobby the US to deny him visa, when they should be busy strategizing on how to save their party from an imminent defeat.

“I am shocked that the minders of the governing APC can be lobbying the US to deny me visa, when no other party is in a bigger mess than the APC following the confusion arising from its unprecedented record of non-performance,” the statement read.

Atiku said Nigerians are sick and tired of hearing the same promises of job creation and employment generation without anything to show.

“There is no need to worry, as we shall unveil on Sunday, January 20, 2019 "Buhari's Hall Of Shame". It's a scorecard of failure, incompetence, nepotism and a President's proclivity to harbouring indicted and other famed thieves of our patrimony. Date and venue shall be made public in due course.

''Never in the history of Nigeria have the people being subjected to the kind of unemployment level that the country is now witnessing under the All Progressives Congress (APC). It is indeed a double tragedy that a government that cannot even provide for the people is also unable to ensure their security. Having failed woefully, it is time for the Buhari led administration and APC governments at all levels to be kicked out through the forthcoming general elections,'' Atiku said.