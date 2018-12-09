APC youth leader warns Jimi Agbaje to stop insulting Tinubu

news

The Lagos state Youth Organising Secretary of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Idris Aregbe has warned the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Jimi Agbaje to stop insulting the ruling party’s national leader, Bola Tinubu.

According to Vanguard, Aregbe also politics can be done without spreading falsehood about each other.

He said this on Saturday, December 8, 2018, at a meeting with youths in Lagos state.

In his response to Agbaje’s campaign slogan – Freedom For Lagos, the APC Youth Organizing Secretary said that no one is living in bondage in Lagos state.

Aregbe also called on youths to stay away from people, who he described as mischief makers who want to ruin the peace in Lagos state.

“I want to emphatically state here that no one is living in bondage. If you look at Lagos of today, Lagos is successfully competing with several other great cities of the world. We are enjoying all these developments today because of one selfless man and that man is Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his vision for Lagos.

“We have also seen several PDP governors trooping to Lagos to acquire templates for governance and economic development, so tell me how are we in bondage?

“We’ve seen lots of governorship candidates from other parties that have no single plan for Lagosians but will be looking for all means to dent the good image of a visionary like Asiwaju,” he added.