APC says plots to bring down Buhari's govt will fail

The ruling party said the plots to discredit Buhari’s administration will fail.

The National Secretary of the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the APC, Senator John Akpanudoedehe said this on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at an event organised by the APC Professionals Forum, at the APC National Secretariat, in Abuja.

Akpanudoedehe said, “Plans to bring down the government of President Muhammadu Buhari will fail, some disgruntled elements are trying to blackmail and discredit this government with the aim of bringing it down.

“President Muhammadu Buhari will be judged by security and other achievements. We should not analyse the achievements of this government based on blackmail.

“Those who are heating up the polity so that people will believe there is insecurity are organising to bring down the government of the APC. We will bring them to book Insha Allah.”

He further said that President Buhari has succeeded in recording huge successes in the areas of infrastructural development in spite of the challenges the party met on the ground.