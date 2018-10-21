Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

APC reacts to Shehu Sani’s resignation

APC reacts to Shehu Sani’s resignation

On Saturday, October 20, 2018, Sani announced his resignation from the ruling party in a letter which he submitted to the chairman of his ward in Kaduna state.

  • Published:
APC reacts to Shehu Sani’s resignation play

Senator Shehu Sani

(Guardian Nigeria )

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the resignation of Senator Shehu Sani from the party.

On Saturday, October 20, 2018, Sani announced his resignation from the ruling party in a letter which he submitted to the chairman of his ward in Kaduna state.

The Senator, in his resignation letter said “I  present to you my highest compliments and wish by this communication to formally offer to you my resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“l had joined the APC and remained with it against all odds in the belief that it will constitute a veritable platform for the realization of those democratic ideals which I hold very dear, that honor and integrity will be the ultimate ethos of the patty and, most importantly, that internal party democracy will always be the norm. However, only posterity can affirm the extent to which the APC has committed to and reflected these values.

“As I exit the APC at this point in time. I wish to formally thank the party for availing me the platform upon which I am currently serving this country in the honoured capacity of Senator of the Federal Republic.

“I wish the party well in all her future endeavors and ask sir, that you please accept the assurance of my highest considerations.”

ALSO READ: Dino Melaye reacts to Shehu Sani's resignation from APC

APC's reaction

Speaking on Sani’s resignation, APC’s spokesman, Lanre Issa-Onilu said “We received the news of the alleged defection of Senator Shehu Sani through media reports.

“The party leadership will relate with all the facts concerning the reported defection and react appropriately in due course.”

The Kaduna state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai had earlier kicked against the automatic ticket given to Senator Shehu Sani by the leadership of the APC.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Obasanjo joins Buhari's campaign team in Abujabullet
2 Dino Melaye reacts to Shehu Sani’s resignation from APCbullet
3 Obasanjo says Atiku complained that his duties as Vice President...bullet

Related Articles

Senator Shehu Sani dumps APC
Democracy Day in Nigeria: What do we actually celebrate?
El-Rufai Buhari did not ask Kaduna Gov to punish Shehu Sani – Presidency
Shehu Sani Controversy as APC says Senator remains Kaduna Central candidate
Senate APC Senators abandon Oshiomhole, reconcile with Saraki behind closed doors
Appeal committee says Shehu Sani is APC's candidate in Kaduna Central
Dino Melaye reacts to Shehu Sani’s resignation from APC

Politics

Atiku will defeat Buhari in 2019 – Rev. Mbaka
Atiku will defeat Buhari in 2019 – Rev. Mbaka
Igbo leaders may reject Peter Obi’s nomination as Atiku’s running mate and endorse Buhari
My VP position won’t conflict with Gov. Obiano, says Obi
Jimi Agbaje vows PDP will take over Lagos in 2019
2019: Agbaje will win Lagos for PDP, says Oyefusi
Senator Shehu Sani dumps APC
Senator Shehu Sani dumps APC
X
Advertisement