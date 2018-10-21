APC reacts to Shehu Sani’s resignation

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

news

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the resignation of Senator Shehu Sani from the party.

On Saturday, October 20, 2018, Sani announced his resignation from the ruling party in a letter which he submitted to the chairman of his ward in Kaduna state.

The Senator, in his resignation letter said “I present to you my highest compliments and wish by this communication to formally offer to you my resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“l had joined the APC and remained with it against all odds in the belief that it will constitute a veritable platform for the realization of those democratic ideals which I hold very dear, that honor and integrity will be the ultimate ethos of the patty and, most importantly, that internal party democracy will always be the norm. However, only posterity can affirm the extent to which the APC has committed to and reflected these values.

“As I exit the APC at this point in time. I wish to formally thank the party for availing me the platform upon which I am currently serving this country in the honoured capacity of Senator of the Federal Republic.

“I wish the party well in all her future endeavors and ask sir, that you please accept the assurance of my highest considerations.”

APC's reaction

Speaking on Sani’s resignation, APC’s spokesman, Lanre Issa-Onilu said “We received the news of the alleged defection of Senator Shehu Sani through media reports.

“The party leadership will relate with all the facts concerning the reported defection and react appropriately in due course.”