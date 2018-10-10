news

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has attributed the widespread acceptance of the outcome of the party primaries in Yobe to the transparency displayed during the exercise.

Alhaji Umar Kareto and Amb. Danladi Dauda, Returning Officers of the party’s governorship and assembly primaries in the state, disclosed this in separate interviews with newsmen on Tuesday in Damaturu.

According to Kareto, the primary election processes were open and all inclusive, engaging every aspirant and their agents, making the results credible and acceptable.

“I am particularly happy with the conduct of the aspirants and their supporters; they behaved maturely throughout a rancor-free exercise.

“The election process and party leadership in the state gave all the four governorship aspirants and their supporters,a sense of belonging and a feeling that the election was a family affair” he said.

Umar said Alhaji Maimala Buni who was elected as the party’s candidate, had been reaching out to the other contestants and party stakeholders to build a united front for the 2019 general election.

“Buni has proven to be a good leader by reaching out and extending hands of friendship to the other contenders; this will ensure unity and cooperation in the party.

“He has great potentials to sustain and expand the development projects executed by the Ibrahim Gaidam administration and he needs to be supported in that regard,” he said.

Similarly, Amb. Danladi Dauda, the National Assembly Returning Officer, said the APC primary election gave hope for a strong internal democracy in political parties in Nigeria.

He said the degree of unity and cooperation among stakeholders in the state would guarantee a resounding victory for the party in the 2019.

“There are great signals of the people’s commitment to work together for their collective interests and development of the state,” Danladi said.