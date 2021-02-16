The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu is willing to register defecting members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at night time just to spare their blushes.

The governing APC is carrying out a nationwide revalidation of membership exercise while recruiting new members into the fold, as it prepares for the next general elections in 2023.

The Enugu State caretaker committee chairman of the APC, Ben Nwoye, says now is the time for everyone, including members of the PDP, to hop aboard the winning party.

He says the APC is prepared to welcome everyone into its fold including “our brothers and sisters willing to dump the sinking PDP ship for our party."

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo travels to Ikenne for APC membership revalidation. [Presidency]

Nwoye spoke shortly after revalidating his membership of the APC at his Afianwakpaka 00-12 polling unit in Amuri ward in Nkanu West local government area of Enugu State.

He added that the APC is ready to offer registration to members of the PDP who are ashamed to come out during the day.

“If you don't want to come during the day time to register, maybe because you are ashamed, we are ready and willing to register you in the night,” Nwoye says.

The APC took control of Nigeria's federal government from the PDP in 2015, two years after it was founded from the amalgamation of the CPC, ACN, ANPP and a faction of APGA.

The PDP currently controls 16 of Nigeria's 36 states, the APC has 19 states in its kitty, while APGA controls one state.