APC expecting harvest of new members ahead of 2023 - Umahi

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Umahi wants new members to scout for more people to join the party.

Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi [Oriental Times]
Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi says the All Progressives Congress (APC) is expecting harvest of new members across the country ahead of 2023 poll.

Umahi said this in Abakaliki when he inaugurated the newly-elected local government chairmen of APC in the state.

He charged them to scout for new members for the party.

Umahi, represented by his deputy, Dr Kelechi Igwe, urging them to be disciples of the party in their various councils.

"You should meet individuals who are still undecided on joining the party and convince them that the APC is the moving political train in the state.

"You should also approach those who are asham to openly declare for the party from the opposition and remove all veil of shame from them," he said.

He advised the chairmen to see their election as a call to duty and not for personal aggrandisement or egoistic reasons.

"This inauguration affirms the party's trust in you and when you deliver on the mandate, rewards and awards would follow.

"You should stoutly defend the government as it will be a sin to be in the midget of critics and not defend the government," he said.

Umahi noted that the APC had became a household name in Ebonyi because of his defection to the party in 2020.

"The defection instantly changed the party's fortunes in the state and the south east and had continued to cause ripples within the opposition.

"The state has been improving since then as evidenced by its recent second position in prudent management rating by the budget office of the federation," he said.

Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha, the state APC Caretaker Committee Chairman congratulated the new chairmen and assured them of support from members.

"You should uphold the bond which that binds the APC family and ensure that the electorate is fully sensitised on the ideals and gains of voting for the party," he said.

Mr Francis Ori, the new Ohaozara APC chairman thanked the party for reposing confidence in him and pledged to serve with commitment.

