RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC dissolves caretaker committees in Zamfara

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has dissolved the party’s executives in Zamfara.

APC dissolves caretaker committees in Zamfara. (TheCable)
APC dissolves caretaker committees in Zamfara. (TheCable)

Sen. John Akpanuodedehe, National Secretary of the CECPC, announced the dissolution in a letter dated July 9, 2021 and addressed to the dissolved Caretaker Chairman, Alhaji Lawal Liman.

Recommended articles

The letter a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Sunday in Gusau, said the dissolution was with immediate effect.

“I write to please inform you that following recent development within the party in the state, the APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has approved the dissolution of all the leadership organs of the party in the state (ward, local government and state executives).

“This development is with immediate effect,” the letter read in part.

It further said that a three man caretaker committee has been constituted to run the affairs of the party in the state.

The new constituted caretaker committee has Sen. Hassan Mohammed as Chairman with former deputy governor, Alhaji Muntari Anka as Deputy Chairman while Prof. Abdullahi Shinkafi, former Secretary to the State Government, would served as member/secretary.

The CECPC extended its appreciation to the dissolved executives and urged them to give necessary support to the new leadership of the party in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the change in leadership followed the defection of Gov. Bello Matawalle from the PDP to the APC.

Matawalle was received into the APC on June 29, by his Yobe counterpart and Chairman of the CECPC, Mai Mala-Buni.

Matawalle was also declared the party’s leader in the state as enshrined in the APC constitution.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

El-Rufai mourns former deputy, Bala Bantex

APC dissolves caretaker committees in Zamfara

Bala Bantex, former Kaduna deputy governor dies at 64

Oluwo advises Sunday Igboho, says those using him to make money will push him to death

Yahaya Bello tasks journalists to set agenda for Nigerian politicians

Gani Adams begs Yoruba traditional leaders to forgive Sunday Igboho

FG inaugurates committee to end dispute between NLC and Kaduna Govt

600 farmers to benefit from FG’s potato value chain programme in Niger

#EndSARS panel recommends N151m for victims of police brutality in Abia