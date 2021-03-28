Gov. Mai Mala Buni, National Chairman, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, while congratulating Tinubu on his 69th birthday.

Buni, also the governor of Yobe, said Tinubu had, no doubt, dedicated his life to the service of humanity, promotion of good governance, growth and development of democracy in Nigeria.

“As a leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is passionate about the future of the people as a developmental democrat; he is a proponent of due process and rule of law.

“His humble and humane disposition made him a great philanthropist; the APC family is so proud of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s many achievements,” he said.

Buni prayed the Almighty God to grant Tinubu many more prosperous years, good health, strength and wisdom to continue to serve humanity.