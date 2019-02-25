Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has won the 2019 election for the Ogun Central Senatorial seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The returning officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Ayinde Akanbi, announced him the winner in the early hours of Monday, February 25, 2019.

The governor won in all the six local government areas that constitute the senatorial district with 88,110 votes, tens of thousands more than his closest opponent, Titi Oseni-Gomez of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) who got 37,101 votes.

Solomon Sanyaolu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 33,276 votes.

Amosun was the representative of the Ogun Central Senatorial district between 2003 and 2007 before he lost the governorship election in 2007. He was finally elected governor in 2011 and was re-elected in 2015.