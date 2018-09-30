Ambode says Sanwo-Olu was arrested in the US for spending fake dollars

news

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has said that his opponent in the governorship race, Babajide Sanwo-Olu was arrested in US for spending fake dollars.

The Governor made this known at a press conference on Sunday, September 30, 2018 in Lagos.

According to The Cable News, Ambode said “We have never responded to the campaign of calumny on social media. We have one family in APC. The aspirant being put up to compete against us is not a fit and proper person to take this job.

“I have done everything in the last three and half years to serve people selflessly and to serve the poor.

“This particular aspirant is somebody that has been arrested for spend fake dollars in a nightclub in America, and he has been detained for months.

“He doesn’t have the competence to do what he is being propelled to do. This is somebody that has gone for rehabilitation before. The records are there at the Gbagada General Hospital. we don’t want to go too far. Our leadership should have a rethink.

ALSO READ: Osinbajo warns against denying Ambode a second term ticket

“I plead with our leaders to have a rethink, It is not about me, it is about the opportunity that APC has.”

Sanwo-Olu is believed to be the anointed candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Bola Tinubu.