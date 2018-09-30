Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Ambode says Sanwo-Olu was arrested in the US for spending fake dollars

Ambode Gov says Sanwo-Olu was arrested in the US for spending fake dollars

Sanwo-Olu is believed to be the anointed candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Bola Tinubu.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ambode says Sanwo-Olu was arrested in the US for spending fake dollars play

Akinwunmi Ambode

(Pulse.ng)

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has said that his opponent in the governorship race, Babajide Sanwo-Olu was arrested in US for spending fake dollars.

The Governor made this known at a press conference on Sunday, September 30, 2018 in Lagos.

According to The Cable News, Ambode said “We have never responded to the campaign of calumny on social media. We have one family in APC. The aspirant being put up to compete against us is not a fit and proper person to take this job.

“I have done everything in the last three and half years to serve people selflessly and to serve the poor.

“This particular aspirant is somebody that has been arrested for spend fake dollars in a nightclub in America, and he has been detained for months.

“He doesn’t have the competence to do what he is being propelled to do. This is somebody that has gone for rehabilitation before. The records are there at the Gbagada General Hospital. we don’t want to go too far. Our leadership should have a rethink.

ALSO READ: Osinbajo warns against denying Ambode a second term ticket

“I plead with our leaders to have a rethink, It is not about me, it is about the opportunity that APC has.”

Sanwo-Olu is believed to be the anointed candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu has also threatened to impeach Ambode if he does not step down for  Sanwo-Olu.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Sanwo-Olu Hamzat steps down as Lagos lawmakers endorse APC guber aspirantbullet
2 Oyetola Read Osun Governor-elect's acceptance speechbullet
3 Ambode Gov, Tinubu exchange words at GAC meeting, following...bullet

Related Articles

Ambode Gov, Tinubu exchange words at GAC meeting, following impeachment threat
Sanwo-Olu Aspirant says he's ready for APC primaries
Oshiomhole APC chairman postpones Lagos governorship primaries
Tinubu APC National Leader says victory in Osun shows democracy at work
Sanwo-Olu Hamzat steps down as Lagos lawmakers endorse APC guber aspirant
Opinion The near loss of Osun by APC is a wake up call for Lagos
Ambode VP Osinbajo warns against denying Gov a second term ticket

Politics

Lagos APC officially receives ex-PDP bigwig, other defectors
In Yobe APC national scribe assures of transformation continuity
APC
In Kwara APC has not disqualified any governorship aspirant – Chairman
Osinbajo warns against denying Ambode a second term ticket
Ambode VP Osinbajo warns against denying Gov a second term ticket
Sanwo-Olu denies withdrawing from Lagos governorship race
Sanwo-Olu Aspirant says he's ready for APC primaries
X
Advertisement