Ambode promises to campaign vigorously for Sanwo-Olu, Buhari

Governor of Lagos state, Akinwunmi Ambode has promised to campaign vigorously for the All Progressives Congress (APC) guber candidate, Jide Sanwo-Olu and President Buhari ahead of the 2019 general elections.

According to Vanguard, the Lagos state Governor said that it is vital for the ruling party to maintain leadership at both the state and federal levels.

Ambode said this while speaking to journalists at the Presidential Wing of the Muritala Mohammed International Airport.

Buhari in Lagos

Governor Ambode accompanied Buhari to official commissioning of the new Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Border Posts at Seme-Krake joint border post in Badagry.

The President, on Tuesday, October 23, 2018, inaugurated the new joint border alongside the President of Benin Republic, Patrice Talon.

Speaking further on his resolve to work for APC’s victory in 2019, Ambode also said “I have just accompanied Mr. President to the Nigerian-Benin Border Post. So what we have commissioned today is a joint Border Patrol post between Nigeria and the Republic of Benin and it is called Semo-Krake Border Post.

“But again, just to also use this opportunity to let Lagosians know that we are heavily committed to the re-election of Mr. President and you can see that his continuous visit to Lagos reiterates the fact that he is actually a lover of Lagos State and I am committed to ensuring his re-election.

“We are going to campaign heavily for him. I am also committed to ensuring that the APC wins the governorship election come 2019. We support the candidacy of Babajide Sanwo-Olu and we would make sure that APC retains Lagos State and the centre.”