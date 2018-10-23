Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Ambode promises to campaign vigorously for Sanwo-Olu, Buhari

Ambode promises to campaign vigorously for Sanwo-Olu, Buhari

Ambode said this while speaking to journalists at the Presidential Wing of the Muritala Mohammed International Airport.

  • Published:
Ambode promises to campaign vigorously for Sanwo-Olu, Buhari play

Governor of Lagos state Akinwunmi Ambode

(Trent Online)

Governor of Lagos state, Akinwunmi Ambode has promised to campaign vigorously for the All Progressives Congress (APC) guber candidate, Jide Sanwo-Olu and President Buhari ahead of the 2019 general elections.

According to Vanguard, the Lagos state Governor said that it is vital for the ruling party to maintain leadership at both the state and federal levels.

Ambode said this while speaking to journalists at the Presidential Wing of the Muritala Mohammed International Airport.

Buhari in Lagos

Governor Ambode accompanied Buhari to official commissioning of the new Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Border Posts at Seme-Krake joint border post in Badagry.

The President, on Tuesday, October 23, 2018, inaugurated the new joint border alongside the President of Benin Republic, Patrice Talon.

Speaking further on his resolve to work for APC’s victory in 2019, Ambode also said “I have just accompanied Mr. President to the Nigerian-Benin Border Post. So what we have commissioned today is a joint Border Patrol post between Nigeria and the Republic of Benin and it is called Semo-Krake Border Post.

“But again, just to also use this opportunity to let Lagosians know that we are heavily committed to the re-election of Mr. President and you can see that his continuous visit to Lagos reiterates the fact that he is actually a lover of Lagos State and I am committed to ensuring his re-election.

ALSO READ: Ambode allegedly plans to defect to Accord Party from APC

“We are going to campaign heavily for him. I am also committed to ensuring that the APC wins the governorship election come 2019. We support the candidacy of Babajide Sanwo-Olu and we would make sure that APC retains Lagos State and the centre.”

Sanwo-Olu defeated Ambode during the APC governorship primaries which was held in Lagos recently, thereby smashing the Governor’s second term dream.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Is Ekweremadu on his way out of the PDP?bullet
2 Oshiomhole alleges plot to remove him by powerful APC membersbullet
3 Atiku will defeat Buhari in 2019 – Rev. Mbakabullet

Related Articles

Pulse Opinion Has Governor Ambode gone to sleep since he lost the APC primary election?
2019 Elections We must not go to polls with divided family – APC governors warn
Sanwo-Olu Here are photos of Lagos APC candidate checking out his campaign office
In Rivers Court annuls all APC elections
Agbaje vows PDP will take over Lagos in 2019, says Lagosians are tired of one-man rule
300 aggrieved aspirants dump APC in Kano
Ambode allegedly plans to defect to Accord Party from APC

Politics

Senate condoles with family of slain Red Cross worker
Senate passes electoral amendment bill
Ambode allegedly plans to defect to Accord Party from APC
Ambode allegedly plans to defect to Accord Party from APC
Impeached Edo Assembly deputy speaker breaks silence, says impeachment cannot stand
South-East leaders not against me being Atiku's running mate - Peter Obi
South-East leaders not against me being Atiku's running mate - Peter Obi
X
Advertisement