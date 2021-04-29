RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

AMAC Chairman denies sponsoring a protest against APC leadership

Mr Abdullahi Candido, Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) has denied sponsoring a protest against the leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) over the party’s chairmanship primary election.

An APC party supporter waves the party's flag at an election campaign rally in Edo State [Twitter/@PastorIzeIyamu] Pulse Nigeria

Candido said this in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Mr Dayo Lawal on Thursday in Abuja.

He described the rumour about the protest “as a mere figment of imagination of the peddlers”.

Candido, who expressed surprise over the rumour, said that he got to know about it through barrage of calls and text messages by concerned AMAC residents and friends.

As a Chief Security Officer of the Area Council and a democrat, I will never descend so low to sponsor such move against my party, when actually I know that the party chairmanship primary election in AMAC has since been won and lost, with a winner clearly emerged and declared by the party on the spot.

“I therefore charge my numerous supporters and AMAC residents to discountenance from such insinuations coming from rumour mills and kite fliers,” he said.

