AMAC Chairman denies sponsoring a protest against APC leadership

He described the rumour about the protest “as a mere figment of imagination of the peddlers”.

Candido, who expressed surprise over the rumour, said that he got to know about it through barrage of calls and text messages by concerned AMAC residents and friends.

“As a Chief Security Officer of the Area Council and a democrat, I will never descend so low to sponsor such move against my party, when actually I know that the party chairmanship primary election in AMAC has since been won and lost, with a winner clearly emerged and declared by the party on the spot.