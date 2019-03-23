According to Premium Times, they told Sani Tukur, a journalist observing the election that “ballot papers have been pre-thumb printed.”

Tukur also reports that thugs wielding weapons like knives and sticks are hanging around polling units in the area.

“High presence of political thugs with heavy weapons is observed in all the polling units visited so far.

“However, they stay a distance away from the polling units,” he added.

However, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Zamfara state, Asmau Sani, who is part of the team of three RECs sent to help with the election in Kano state told newsmen in an interview that things are going on smoothly.

Thugs reportedly chase voters in Benue

Daily Post also reports that suspected political thugs have disrupted voting at Jato-Aka ,Tse Akough PU 012, Yaav ward, Kwande Local Government of Benue State.

The report states that a well-known thug, Iorver Yough who is allegedly working for the All Progressives Congress (APC) led his men to destroy voting materials.

An agent of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was reportedly beaten with clubs.

Supplementary elections are also taking place in in Sokoto, Bauchi, and Plateau states.