The speaker administered the oath of Office and Allegiance on Johnson, following the Appeal Court judgment that nullified the election of Mr Okon Frank of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Johnson, who contested election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was recently declared winner of the 2019 House of Assembly Elections in Mbo, by a Court of Appeal sitting in Calabar.

Frank of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was until the judgment was the Chairman, House Committee on Petroleum.

Mr Effiong Johnson, an All Progressive Congress (APC) member representing Mbo State Constituency. [Ibomleaks]

The Speaker, in his remarks, said Johnson had furnished the House with relevant documents and a certified true copy of his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said the House would always obey the rule of law, adding that such was the hallmark of democracy.

The speaker congratulated Johnson and urged other members of the House to give him the necessary support to enable him succeed in his new assignment.