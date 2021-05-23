RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Akeredolu doesn't want Yoruba Nation breaking away from Nigeria

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Akeredolu offers no support for any secessionist agenda.

Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu [Ondo State Govt]
Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu [Ondo State Govt] Pulse Nigeria

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo says he is not in support of any individual or group agitation for Yoruba nation secession.

Recommended articles

This is contained in a press statement by Mr Richard Olatunde, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, on Sunday in Akure.

Olatunde said some groups of persons, who held a rally on Saturday in Akure, under the cover of what they termed 'secessionist agitations', falsely claimed to have had Akeredolu's support for the rally.

He quoted Akeredolu as saying that while he could not deprive individuals and groups their rights to hold peaceful rallies in the state, it must not be misconstrued to mean his support for a secessionist agenda.

"Unequivocally, the governor's opinion on the Akure rally, or any other of its ilk, is only to the effect that he is not opposed to any civil protest which is not in breach of the extant laws of the nation.

"He neither believes nor supports the quest for the Yoruba nation outside of Nigeria in the manner canvassed.

"Akeredolu stands by a virile, united and indivisible Nigeria as demanded by the Southern Governors' Forum," Olatunde said.

"Therefore, the vigour, zeal, leadership and candour displayed by Governor Akeredolu for a just and fair Nigeria is altruistic.

"It is also borne out of patriotism for the nation as well as love for his people, the Yoruba ethnic nationality.

"It is important, therefore, to state, without any equivocation that the Yoruba nation secessionist promoters do not enjoy any lending hand in Governor Akeredolu," he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I was addicted to masturbation; Uncle Ebo Whyte recounts pathetic honeymoon

D'banj, Don Jazzy, Naeto C, Wande Coal, others attend Ikechukwu's wedding

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Rahim Banda and 5 Ghanaian child stars who have grown up to be amazing adults

Davido buys Rolls Royce worth N183M

5 foods to avoid if you have stomach ulcer

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

NDLEA arrests suspected drug lord with N8 billion worth of cocaine

Why men hurt more than women after breakups