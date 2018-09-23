Senator Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke of the PDP is leading Gboyega Oyetola of the APC as INEC commences announcement of results from Osun polls.
The Osun governorship election was a race between Ademola Adeleke of the PDP, Moshood Adeoti of the ADP, Gboyega Oyetola of the APC, Iyiola Omisore of the SDP and Fatai Akinbade of ADC.
Incumbent Governor Rauf Aregbesola was backing Gboyega Oyetola, his former Chief of Staff, to succeed him.
Here are the results of the Osun election by local governments, from the various returning officers in the local governments in the State.
From the results, the PDP's Adeleke is leading in 10 of 30 Local Governments announced.
ADC: 106
ADP: 718
APC: 5019
PDP: 5401
SDP: 1570
ADC: 52
ADP: 176
APC: 3182
PDP: 3374
SDP: 1377
ADP: 858
APC: 3843
PDP: 3779
SDP: 1766
ADC - 83
ADP - 357
APC - 4512
PDP - 16693
SDP – 855
ADC - 79
ADP - 388
APC - 5442
PDP - 7776
SDP - 2043
ADC -106
ADP - 663
APC - 7229
PDP - 10859
SDP - 1907
ADC - 188
ADP -1275
APC - 9790
PDP - 8244
SDP - 3620
ADC - 137
ADP - 1137
APC - 11655
PDP - 6892
SDP - 2730
ADC - 124
ADP - 2353
APC - 7251
PDP - 8286
SDP - 2408
ADC - 109
ADP - 1224
APC - 9778
PDP - 10109
SDP - 2265
ADC - 158
ADP - 2564
APC - 6517
PDP - 8058
SDP - 4856
ADC - 96
ADP - 183
APC - 8403
PDP - 8241
SDP - 3134
ADC - 1034
ADP - 1112
APC - 9996
PDP - 9879
SDP - 2941