INEC has commenced announcement of results from the Osun governorship election.

The Osun governorship election was a race between Ademola Adeleke of the PDP, Moshood Adeoti of the ADP, Gboyega Oyetola of the APC, Iyiola Omisore of the SDP and Fatai Akinbade of ADC.

Incumbent Governor Rauf Aregbesola was backing Gboyega Oyetola, his former Chief of Staff, to succeed him.

Here are the results of the Osun election by local governments, from the various returning officers in the local governments in the State.

From the results, the PDP's Adeleke is leading in 10 of 30 Local Governments announced.

*Pulse will keep updating the results as INEC announces them.

1. Atakumosa West LGA

ADC: 106

ADP: 718

APC: 5019

PDP: 5401

SDP: 1570

2. Ifedayo LGA

ADC: 52

ADP: 176

APC: 3182

PDP: 3374

SDP: 1377

3. Boluwaduro LG

ADP: 858

APC: 3843

PDP: 3779

SDP: 1766

4. Ede South LG

ADC - 83

ADP - 357

APC - 4512

PDP - 16693

SDP – 855

5. Orolu LG

ADC - 79

ADP - 388

APC - 5442

PDP - 7776

SDP - 2043

6. Obokun LG

ADC -106

ADP - 663

APC - 7229

PDP - 10859

SDP - 1907

7. Ilesha East LG

ADC - 188

ADP -1275

APC - 9790

PDP - 8244

SDP - 3620

8. Boripe LG

ADC - 137

ADP - 1137

APC - 11655

PDP - 6892

SDP - 2730

9. Ilesha West LG

ADC - 124

ADP - 2353

APC - 7251

PDP - 8286

SDP - 2408

10. Oriade LG

ADC - 109

ADP - 1224

APC - 9778

PDP - 10109

SDP - 2265

11. Irepodun LGA

ADC - 158

ADP - 2564

APC - 6517

PDP - 8058

SDP - 4856

12. Ila LG

ADC - 96

ADP - 183

APC - 8403

PDP - 8241

SDP - 3134

13. Odo-Oti LG

ADC - 1034

ADP - 1112

APC - 9996

PDP - 9879

SDP - 2941