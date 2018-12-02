Adamawa PDP governorship candidate launches campaign

news

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Adamawa , Ahmadu Fintiri, on Sunday in Yola launched his campaign with a promise to run an issue-based campaign.

“I therefore so declare with commitment to run an issue-based, peaceful, systematic and civil campaign,” Fintiri said.

Fintiri, who once served as Acting Governor of the state when former governor Murtala Nyako was impeached in 2014, said he achieved a lot during his brief tenure as acting governor and was ready to serve again with such commitment when elected.

“I present myself again to your service; I have come back to ask for another opportunity to repeat my past performance and invite all and sundry to collectively join hands in tackling the enormous task of restoring our dear state,” Fintiri said.

The candidate, who listed an eleven-point agenda, said when elected, his administration would accord priority attention to education, rural development, healthcare, water supply, urban and rural development, among others.

He lauded those who contested the primaries with him, particularly for their decision to be part of his campaign.