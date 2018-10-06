Pulse.ng logo
Abba Yusuf remains PDP governorship candidate – Kwankwasiyya chieftain

Abba Yusuf remains PDP governorship candidate – Kwankwasiyya chieftain



  • Published: , Refreshed:
Peoples Democratic Party banner play Abba Yusuf remains PDP governorship candidate – Kwankwasiyya chieftain (PDP)

Alhaji Aminu Abdulsalam, a chieftain of the Kwankwassiyya movement and running mate of Alhaji Abba Yusuf, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Kano State, has called on members of the party to remain calm as Yusuf is still the party’s governorship flag bearer in the state.

Abdulsalam, a Commissioner in the defunct administration of Gov. Rabi’u Kwankwaso of the state, made the call while speaking to newsmen in Kano on Saturday.

“Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf remains the PDP governorship candidate for the state because we had a meeting with the National Chairman of the party and nothing of that nature was discussed,“ he said.

According to him, members of the PDP in the state and the country would continue to remain united in spite of the crisis bedeviling the party.

Abdulsalam, however, expressed optimism that the PDP in Kano State would wrest power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 general elections.

“It is a normal thing for political parties to face such challenges whenever they come to hold primary elections as it is not only he PDP that is bedeviled by such problems,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the National Leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had dissociated itself from the governorship primary election conducted in Kano on Monday, Oct 1, during which Abba Yusuf emerged as the party’s governorship candidate.

Alhaji Shehu Yusuf Kura, the Special Adviser on Media to the National Chairman of the party, made the remark in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Wednesday.

According to Kura, the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) was not aware of the election as it had issued a statement postponing the governorship primary election in Kano, Imo and Lagos states.

