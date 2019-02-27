They voted massively for President Buhari who has been announced winner of the 2019 presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Also, 109 senators and 360 members of the House of Representatives were also elected to make laws in the national assembly.

According to Premium Times, some of the newly elected lawmakers have been accused of corruption.

See the list below:

Chimaroke Nnamani

Chimaroke Nnamani, a former Governor of Enugu state won the Enugu East Senatorial election after he got a total of 128,843 votes.

Nnamani was accused of diverting over N5b while he was Governor of Enugu state.

His case was later dismissed by the Federal High Court in Lagos state in 2018, due to what it described as lack of proper charges.

Ifeanyi Ubah

Ifeanyi Ubah is the owner of Capital Oil and Gas and is reportedly being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly receiving over N42b under false pretenses.

The anti-graft agency accused Ubah and his company of carrying out through the oil subsidy scheme.

The oil magnate won the Anambra South Senatorial seat on the platform of the Young Progressive Party (YPP).

Orji Uzor Kalu

Orji Uzor Kalu, a former Governor of Abia state and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will be representing the people from Abia North senatorial district.

The former Governor defeated his closest contender from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mao Ohuabunwa on Saturday, February 23, 2019 to get a seat in the Senate.

Kalu has been accused of siphoning money through a company which he allegedly owns, Slok Nigeria Ltd.

The former Governor was arraigned first in 2007, and in 2018, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission filed a new charge against him accusing him of N7.7b fraud.

Gabriel Suswam

Gabriel Suswam, a former Governor of Benue state and some of his aides were accused of diverting N9.79 billion while he served as Governor.

According to Premium Times, the Federal Government slammed Suswam with a 32 count charge and also accused him of “conspiracy, conversion of property derived directly from corruption; collaboration to conceal property derived from corruption; obtaining by false pretence and accepting cash payments, exceeding the amount authorised by law.”

Former Governor Suswam, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will be representing the Benue North Senatorial District.

Stella Oduah

Stella Oduah, a former minister of aviation, will be returning to the 9th Senate after she got 113,989 votes to defeat her closest contender, a candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Oduah was accused of diverting over N12b meant for the installation of security devices at 22 airports across the country.

The former minister was also accused of awarding dubious contracts worth N9.4b by the EFCC.

The Senator has not arraigned yet, but she has pleaded not guilty to the allegations.

Aliyu Wamakko

According to Premium Times, Aliyu Wamakko, former Governor of Sokoto state is being investigated for allegedly stealing N15b while he was in power.

Wamakko, who has constantly denied the allegations against him, Sokoto North Senatorial District in the Red Chambers.

Danjuma Goje

The EFCC dragged the former Governor of Gombe state, Danjuma Goje to court, following allegations that he stole N25b while in office.

The fraud charges against him were filed at the Federal High Court in Gombe state.

Goje, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), will be representing Gombe Central Senatorial district.

Abdullahi Adamu

Abdullahi Adamu, former Nasarawa state Governor and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was reportedly arrested in 2010 by the EFCC for allegedly siphoning N15b.

The former Governor, on Saturday, got 115,298 votes and he will be representing the Nasarawa West senatorial district in the Senate.

Ike Ekweremadu

Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu will be representing Enugu West Senatorial District for the fifth time in the Senate.

Ekweremadu won the election with 86,088 votes.

The lawmaker is alleged to have acquired choice properties in Abuja, London, the United States and the United Arab Emirates.

Ekweremadu was interrogated by the EFCC on the allegation in 2018.