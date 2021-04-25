2.5 million people register for APC in Lagos

The exercise, which started in February ended on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

Dr Muhammad Bashiru Ruwangodiya, Chairman of the APC Lagos Registration Supervisory Committee, said about 2.5 million registered during the exercise across the 20 local governments in the state.

Ruwangodiya said, “So far, so good; members were registered and it was a complete success. We have no record of assault or wherever. It was a fruitful and wonderful exercise that I will live to remember. I learnt a lot of things; I met a lot of people, different stakeholders that were committed to the party, very responsible and ready to move the party forward.”

He praised the commitment of stakeholders and also commended the national leader of the ruling party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for setting a standard structure for the party.

He said, “I have been hearing and reading about him. My perception on this exercise in Lagos actually exposed me to the positive realities about Asiwaju Tinubu.