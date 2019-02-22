The Commander of the 203 Airforce Headquarters in Ilorin, Air Commodore Patrick Obeya, disclosed this at a press conference in Ilorin on Friday.

He explained that the helicopter would be patrolling the airspace to provide security for residents of the state.

Obeya urged residents not to panic, saying that the helicopter would particularly hover around some flash points.

We shall communicate information to our sister security agencies for necessary action.

We, therefore, urge residents of the state to be rest assured of our maximum readiness for the exercise, he added.