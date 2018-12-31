The All Progressives Congress (APC), United Kingdom chapter, has released the names of members of its Presidential Campaign Committee for the 2019 general elections.

The names were released in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja, by Mr Jacob Ogunseye, the APC UK Publicity Secretary.

Ogunseye said the UK APC Presidential Campaign Committee for the 2019 general elections was constituted to support the party’s activities in Nigeria.

He said the committee was expected to support the APC Presidential Campaign Council in Nigeria in ensuring the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari and the other party’s candidates at all levels in the 2019 general elections.

He stressed that the committee would do everything possible to highlight the achievements of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration during the campaigns, even in the UK.

According to him, the achievements of the APC administration which he said are monumental, are, however, under reported.

The full list of the committee members as released by Ogunseye is as seen below:

Hon. Fola Ojutalayo - Chairman

Mr Joseph Adebola, Chief Chris Onumonu and Dr Mustapha Abdullahi – Co-chairmen.

Mr Ade Omole -Campaign Director General.

Deputy Campaign Chairpersons:

Mr Joseph Fadele

Mr Seun Baiyewu

Hon. Usman Tijjani Shehu.

Campaign Sponsors:

Chief Dapo Williams

Mr Tayo Shodehinde and Chief Dapo Habeeb.

Special Advisory Committee: Alhaji Garba Sanni

Hon Iyiola Awofidipe

Prof. Adebisi Adewole

Dr David Orimaye

Mr. Babatunde Seriki

Dr Ibrahim Emokpaire and Hon Felix Ajayi.

Finance Directors:

Mrs Carolyn Adelakun

Mr Wole Olagunju and Mr Adeola Jegede.

Social Media Directors:

Mr Lee Badeji

Mrs Florence Uwechue and Mr Olamijulo Famurewa.

Strategy, Policy and Mobilisation Directors:

Prof. Ali Alao

Mr Femi Oke

Comrade Kazeem Olasupo and Mr Gbenga Fagbebe.

Women Mobilisation Directorate:

Ms Ifeoma Farouk and Mrs Talabi.

Youth Mobilisation Directorate:

Ms Laura Erinle.

Legal Services Directorate:

Barr. Femi Aina and Barr. Fank Egboh

Nigeria Team Leaders: Ms Edu Anthony and Ms Ife Sarumi

Campaign Spokesperson:

Mr Jacob Ogunseye

The APC UK Publicity Secretary wished Nigerians a happy new year and advised that they vote wisely in 2019,stressing that there was no alternative to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He added that the president deserves a second term in office to consolidate on his achievements.