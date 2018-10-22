Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

200,000 supporters of the Atiku Care Foundation have decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The supporters, while speaking to newsmen, accused the former VP of abandoning them.

According to Daily Post, they also declared support for President Buhari and called on youths across the country to do the same.

Announcing their defection, the spokesman of the group, Comrade Sunusi Ababai said “For several years now, we have been working hard for the development of Atiku Care Foundation. A lot of promises were made when we started.

“They told us that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar needed a platform to reach out to the masses at the grass root. We were committed because there were a lot of programmes from healthcare delivery, education, entrepreneurship, and youth and women empowerment.

“We started with our own money. Nobody gave us a dime because we believed that Atiku meant well for the nation; but unfortunately, we were abandoned at a time structure of the Foundation became solid. We were waiting all these while for Atiku to finance the programmes, only for us to hear how he splashed Dollars in Rivers state just to win the PDP presidential primaries.

“We worked for him without money, but he did not even appreciate our efforts and contributions. We believe that if such a person is given the mandate, he will disappoint Nigerians. So, our support for President Buhari is based on our personal conviction that he is the Messiah Nigeria needs now.

“We call on Nigerians, particularly, the youths to rally round President Buhari and give him the mandate to correct what the PDP-led government has plunged this country into for over 16 years they held on to power.”

Atiku cautions supporters

Meanwhile, Atiku Abubakar has called on his supporters to ignore those spreading false rumours about him.

The PDP presidential candidate asked them not to insult people who do not believe in their ideology.

Mbaka predicts winner

founder of Adoration Ministry in Enugu state, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has predicted the winner of the 2019 election.

The outspoken priest, while speaking to his congregation recently, revealed that Atiku Abubakar will defeat Buhari in the 2019 presidential election.

Mbaka also accused Buhari of playing politics with the lives of Nigerians.