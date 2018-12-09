Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Sanwo-Olu promises to be a listening governor if elected

Sanwo-Olu promises to be a listening governor if elected

Sanwo-Olu made the promise on Sunday at a special prayer session organised by the Nasrul-Lahil-il-Fath Society (NASFAT) at its headquarters in Alausa, Ikeja.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Sanwo-Olu Free Wi-Fi launches in Surulere play Sanwo-Olu promises to be a listening governor if elected (Babajide Sanwo-Olu press statement)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Candidate, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has promised to run an all-inclusive government if elected, by carrying everyone along.

Sanwo-Olu made the promise on Sunday at a special prayer session organised by the Nasrul-Lahil-il-Fath Society (NASFAT) at its headquarters in Alausa, Ikeja.

He said that his priority would be infrastructure development.

“I will carry everyone along as a governor. In the NASFAT’s prayer for me, they advised me to choose good adviser and be a listening governor.

“Four years ago, my deputy wanted to be the governor and I was aspiring to be the chief of staff but now God has turned the table around.

“I will concentrate more, if elected the governor, on expansion of roads, building bridges and traffic control,’’ he said.

Sanwo-Olu also said that he would give education the desired attention if elected.

“We will also be looking at the area of empowering the youth. The private sector is the engine of growth and development; so opportunities will be given to private sector by ensuring easy way of doing businesses in Lagos,’’ he said.

The Deputy Governorship Candidate, Mr Obafemi Hamzat, urged religious leaders to place premium on the well-being of every Nigerian citizens, saying that government alone could not do it.

“We have more religious houses in Lagos State than schools. Why are the religious organisations not making an impact?

“Religious houses have a duty to make life more meaningful and abundant to the citizens,’’ he said.

Sanwo-Olu said that it was sad that the country’s youths were seeking greener pastures outside the country due to bad leadership.

“Is a shame our youths are seeking greener pastures outside the country. In spite of our human and natural resources we are still poor due to bad leadership,’’ he said.

The governorship candidate urged Muslim Ummah to hold their leaders accountable by participating actively in politics.

Muslims should be active in politics by holding their leaders accountable by teaching politicians the truth and by offering themselves for political positions,’’ he said.

Earlier, the Chief Missioner, Imam Onike Abdul-Azeez, urged the APC governorship candidate to listen to citizens if elected into office.

“We are not campaigning for anyone. We are religious leaders and our job is to always advise and pray for politicians, because if they succeed, everyone will reap from it,’’ he said. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Why Buhari refused to sign Electoral Amendment bill into lawbullet
2 "This Buhari must go," Atiku declares at southwest rallybullet
3 PVC How to get your voters' card before 2019 electionsbullet

Related Articles

APC youth leader warns Jimi Agbaje to stop insulting Tinubu
Forget the past, work for Buhari, Sanwo-Olu’s victory, Ambode urges Epe electorate
Pulse List: The 10 biggest moments in Arts and Culture for 2018
Lagos Ad agency explains why it removed Jimi Agbaje’s billboards
Ambode's commissioner dumps APC, endorses PDP's Jimi Agbaje
KWAM 1 visits Sanwo-Olu, donates 15 vehicles to campaign
Pulse Opinion: Who destroyed Jimi Agbaje's campaign billboards?
Sanwo-Olu says Lagosians are not under anyone's bondage
Why I chose Hamzat as my running mate — Sanwo-Olu

Politics

APC inaugurates independent street coordinators for Sanwo-Olu in Yaba LCDA
2019: Obasanjo says he is not neutral
2019: Obasanjo says he is not neutral
APC, PDP Senators at war over plan to override Buhari’s refusal to sign Electoral bill
APC, PDP Senators at war over plan to override Buhari’s refusal to sign Electoral bill
APC holds inter-religious prayer for 5 deceased members in Kwara
X
Advertisement