Pandemonium at PDP HQ as thugs allegedly invade NEC meeting
According to reports, Nwanosike is alleged to have affiliations with Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.
It was gathered that the chairperson of Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, on Thursday, April 18, reportedly led thugs to disrupt the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja.
Among many other things, a potential sanction for Wike was expected to take the front burner at the party's NEC meeting over allegations of anti-party activities.
However, Nwanosike reportedly tried to force himself into the venue and came along with hoodlums.
It was gathered that his intent was to create chaos and halt the NEC's resolutions.
