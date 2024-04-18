Pandemonium at PDP HQ as thugs allegedly invade NEC meeting

It was gathered that the chairperson of Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, on Thursday, April 18, reportedly led thugs to disrupt the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja.

Nwanosike is also alleged to be a loyalist of Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Among many other things, a potential sanction for Wike was expected to take the front burner at the party's NEC meeting over allegations of anti-party activities.

However, Nwanosike reportedly tried to force himself into the venue and came along with hoodlums.