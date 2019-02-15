Prof. Samuel Egwu, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, made the declaration while interacting with newsmen in Minna.

The issue has been reported to the INECs Headquarters in Abuja for urgent attention.

The officials of the Central Bank of Nigeria saddled with the responsibility of securing the electoral sensitive materials have gone to Abuja for the last batch of the sensitive materials for Saturdays elections in the state, so we are waiting, he said.

Egwu said that 85 per cent of the needed facilities for the conduct of free and fare elections in the state had been provided with the non sensitive materials already moved to various destinations across the 25 local government areas of the state.

He said that the commission trained 23,000 ad hoc staff for the elections in the state.

The REC also said that 2,181,400 eligible voters would participate during the general elections in the state.