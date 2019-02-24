The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday won all in the 15 voting points in the Presidential and National Assembly elections at Mpape Central polling units marked 006 and 007 situated at Mpape Primary School, Abuja.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who monitored voting point one of polling unit 006 reports that PDP polled 92 votes against 64 of the APC in the presidential election; PDP got 95 votes against APC’s 60 in the senatorial, while PDP got 91 votes against APC’s 62 in the House of Assembly election.

At voting point two of 006, PDP polled 120 votes against APC’s 23, while PDP polled 117 votes against APC’s 24 in the senatorial.

PDP also got 110 votes against APC’s 23 in the House of Assembly election.

Also, in voting point three in the same polling unit, PDP got 118 votes as against APC’s 33 in the presidential; PDP got 125 votes against 34 in the senatorial and PDP got 120 votes against APC’s 33 in the House of Representatives election.

Also in voting point four in the same polling unit 006, PDP polled 111 votes against APC’s 51 in the presidential; PDP got 112 votes against APC’s 51 in the senatorial; PDP polled 91 votes against APC’s 62 for the House of Representatives,

Also, at voting point five, PDP got 131 votes against APC’s 12 votes in the presidential; PDP got 135 votes against APC’s 15 for the senatorial and PDP polled 133 votes against APC’s 13 for the House of Representatives.

At the voting point six of the same polling unit 006, PDP got 123 votes against APC’s 24, for presidential; PDP got 120 votes against APC’s 27 in the Senatorial and PDP got 121 votes against APC’s 26 for the House of Representatives.

However, at voting point seven of the same 006 polling unit, PDP got 100 votes against APC’s 38 for the presidential; PDP got 96 votes against APC’s 41 for the senatorial and PDP scored 93 votes against APC’s 40 for the House of Representatives.

The PDP also defeated the APC in voting point one of the polling unit 007 with 58 votes against APC’s 40 in the presidential; PDP got 60 votes against APC’s 36 in the senatorial and 57 against 36 in the House of Representatives.

Also, in voting point two of the same 007, PDP got 95 votes against APC’s 18 in the presidential; PDP got 90 votes against APC’s 21 in the senatorial election and PDP got 90 votes against APC’s 18 for the House of Representatives.

At point three of 007, PDP got 109 votes against APC’s 9 votes in the presidential; PDP got 116 votes against APC’s 12 in the senatorial and PDP got 116 votes against APC’s 9 votes for the House of Representatives.

At voting point four of the same polling unit, PDP got 108 votes against APC’s 28 votes for the presidential; PDP got 104 votes against 27 for APC in the senatorial and 95 against 28 for the House of Representatives.

At voting point five of polling unit 007, PDP scored 115 votes against APC’s 34 votes in the presidential; PDP got 119 votes against APC’s 34 votes in the senatorial and PDP polled 113 votes against APC’s 34 for the House of Representatives.

At voting point six of 007, PDP got 91 votes against APC’s 7 votes in the Presidential; PDP got 92 votes against APC’s 7 in the senatorial and PDP got 87 votes against APC’s 7 for the House of Representatives.

Also in voting point seven of the 007, PDP got 77 votes against APC’s 13 votes in the presidential, PDP got 78 votes against APC’s 11 for the senatorial election and PDP scored 76 votes against APC’s 13 votes for the House of Representatives.

While in voting point eight of the same 007, PDP got 72 votes against APC’s 23 for the presidential election, PDP got 74 votes against APC’s 26 in the senatorial and PDP got 77 votes against APC’s 25 for the House of Representatives election.