PDP, Atiku congratulate Nigeria @ 61

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, at a press conference on Thursday in Abuja, urged Nigerians to use this year’s occasion to further consolidate on citizens’ unity and resilience for the task ahead

Ologbondiyan also urged Nigerians to use the occasion of the 61st independence anniversary to further strengthen their resolve to elect the PDP come 2023.

“The PDP appreciates the confidence reposed on our party by Nigerians to lead the charge to rescue our nation in 2023.

“Our party acknowledges the flurry of goodwill and solidarity messages coming from Nigerians across board as further demonstrated in the massive interest by citizens in our ongoing registration exercise,” Ologbondiyan said.

Oh his part, Abubakar, urged Nigerians to remain united in spite of their current challenges.

Abubakar, in a statement he issued on Thursday in Abuja, called on governments at all levels to enunciate policies that would lead to improved standards of living for the average Nigerian.

The presidential candidate of PDP in 2019 general elections expressed optimism that the future ahead of Nigeria as a nation would be brighter and better.

He, however, expressed concern at the level of disunity and intolerance in the country.

According to him, disunity did not help Nigerians because it makes it impossible for them to unite for a mutually beneficial common cause.

“I believe that our common interests are greater than those things that divide us.

“If we spend our energies on division rather than fighting for our common interests, it would be more difficult to bring about positive change to assuage the situation,” Abubakar said.

According to him, diversity is not a bad thing in itself, but what matters is the transformation of the diversity into strength.

He said that when the citizens were united, they were more likely to bring about the desired change than when they were divided.

Abubakar reminded leaders at all levels of the imperative of making Nigeria’s democracy work for all through justice, equity, fairness and even the spread of development across the country.

He decried the level of poverty and employment in the country in spite of its vast oil resources.

Abubakar advocated for bi-partisan initiatives by political leaders to address the spate of insecurity compounded by joblessness and poor living conditions.

“It is worthy to celebrate our great nation on her anniversary today. We have come a long way together as a country.

“Although we have challenges that beset us like other countries of the world, we must not surrender to them.