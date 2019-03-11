While reacting to the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare the election inconclusive despite his more than 81,554 votes lead over his closest opponent, the governor said he remains confident.

He said, "There is no need to worry about anything because I'm good to go."

Ortom called for adequate security measures in areas where the supplementary elections will take place, stressing that elections in the areas could not take place initially due to alleged violence unleashed by the opposition party.

The governor added that his winning margin is glaring and cannot be taken away.