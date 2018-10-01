Pulse.ng logo
Oby Ezekwesili, Bakare to contest against Buhari for presidency 2019

2019 Elections Oby Ezekwesili, Pastor Bakare to contest against Buhari for presidency

The former minister and preacher have been vocal critics of the current administration.

  • Published:
Oby Ezekwesili, Bakare to contest against for presidency 2019 play Oby Ezekwesili might be planning to make President Buhari sweat at next year's polls (Signal NG)

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, and founder of the  Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, are set to join the race to contest in the 2019 presidential election against incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was disclosed by Pastor Bakare while he speaking at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) in Lagos on Monday, October 1, 2018.

He said, "By the way, my sister Oby is stepping into politics now, she is going to contest for the office of the president, and I am waiting for October 7 to throw in my cap, so we can crash the entire system and begin to demand for a new Nigeria that we deserve."

We live in dangerous times – Tunde Bakare play Pastor Tunde Bakare (Sahara Reporters)

 

While Ezekwesili has not officially declared to run, she has been a vocal critic of the Buhari-led government and recently explored the idea of joining the race with her social media followers.

Pastor Bakare, also a vocal critic of the current administration, had previously announced in January 2018 that that God wants him to run despite his plan to quit politics for good.

Details later.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

