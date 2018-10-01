news

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, and founder of the Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, are set to join the race to contest in the 2019 presidential election against incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was disclosed by Pastor Bakare while he speaking at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) in Lagos on Monday, October 1, 2018.

He said, "By the way, my sister Oby is stepping into politics now, she is going to contest for the office of the president, and I am waiting for October 7 to throw in my cap, so we can crash the entire system and begin to demand for a new Nigeria that we deserve."

While Ezekwesili has not officially declared to run, she has been a vocal critic of the Buhari-led government and recently explored the idea of joining the race with her social media followers.

Pastor Bakare, also a vocal critic of the current administration, had previously announced in January 2018 that that God wants him to run despite his plan to quit politics for good.

