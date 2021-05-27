Nigerians drag Remi Tinubu for calling lady a thug

A shouting match ensued between the lady and Senator Tinubu, after registration and entry into the Lagos Marriott Hotel venue of the event was stopped.

A public hearing on the review of the 1999 constitution is taking place across the nation's six geopolitical zones.

The lady protested because even though Senator Tinubu stopped some members of the public from joining the review hearing because they were a tad late--and because the queue was an unending, winding one--she reportedly allowed other lawmakers and politically exposed persons to saunter in, even though they were late as well.

The lady voiced her disapproval at the preferential treatment playing out before her.

"I don't want thugs in," the senator told the lady sternly.

"And I am not a thug!" the lady shot back as a melee ensued and the crowd at the door became uncontrollable. "How can you call me a thug?"

Many Twitter users condemned the senator for her choice of words and a string of worrying public encounters and remarks, saying she was rude and should apologise to the lady.

The senator's husband, Bola Tinubu, is a former Governor of Lagos, Nigeria's most populous city and commercial capital.

He is also the national leader of Nigeria's governing All Progressives Congress (APC). He is rumoured to be nursing a presidential ambition.