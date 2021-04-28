Kaduna Assembly declares former Speaker’s seat vacant, suspends 4 members

The assembly at its sitting on Tuesday, noted that he has not apologised to the assembly nor participated in its activities for over 120 days as prescribed by law.

The lawmakers unanimously adopted the motion moved by Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed, member representing Zaria Kewaye, and declared the lawmaker’s seat vacant.

The sitting, presided by the Deputy Speaker, Mr Isaac Auta-Zankai, also suspended four other members of the assembly for one year.

Those suspended include Mukhtar Isa-Hazo, a former deputy speaker who represents Basawa constituency, Mr Nuhu Goroh-Shadalafiya of Kagarko constituency, Alhaji Yusuf Liman-Dahiru, Kakuri/Makera constituency and Salisu Isa, Magajin Gari constituency.

They were suspended for causing disaffection and engaging in activities inimical to the unity of members of the assembly.