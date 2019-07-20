Former Aviation Minister, Osita Chidoka, says he has never seen the server used by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for collation of results.

Chidoka, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is also witness in a case challenging President Muhammadu Buhari at the 2019 presidential election.

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, had claimed that he defeated President Buhari with at least 1.6 million votes according to data obtained from the INEC server.

Speaking at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja on Friday, July 19, 2019, Chidoka said he does not know what the server looks like.

Chidoka, who was a collation officer during the election, maintained that the INEC chairman had said that results would be transmitted from card readers to the central server.

"I have not seen the server but INEC consistently told us of the server and the INEC Chairman at the national collation of results of the election acknowledged the existence of the server," he said.

"I was there when the results were collated," Chidoka emphasised.

He acknowledged that collation of results was also done manually.