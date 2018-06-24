Here's the list of elected executives of the APC

The APC has just concluded its elective convention. Here is the list of new executive members.
Chairman of the convention committee, Abubakar Badaru, announced the results and elected officials on Sunday, June 24, 2018, at the Eagle Square venue of the convention.
Recall that on Saturday, Adams Oshiomhole was named as the new APC Chairman after all other contenders for the position stepped down for the former Edo governor.
During the announcement, Badaru said: “We have accredited 6800 delegates for the convention and starting with the ex official South East
“I announced yesterday 18 positions unopposed. And later with the intervention of the leaders, another eight positions became unopposed making 26.”
Below are the names of the newly elected officials or National Working Committee (NWC) members of the APC.
Chairman--Comrade Adams Oshiomhole
Nduka Ayongo – ex-officio south-south
Aminu Tumnaga- zonal woman leader
Blessing Onuhua- zonal woman leader south-east
David Okumba – zonal secretary south-south
Zuera Bakare- zonal woman leader north-west
John Uwede – zonal secretary south-east
Timothy Amah- zonal organising secretary south-east
Femi Ibedeyi – zonal organising secretary south-west
Ade Fadileri – zonal organising secretary south-south
Shuaibu Abdulrahman – zonal organising secretary north-east
Gabriel Osuori – zonal youth leader south-south
Onyeka Osimeka- zonal youth leader south-east
Laoke Olanrewaju – zonal youth leader south-west
Abubakar Sa’adu – zonal youth leader north-west
Kasim Bello Maigari – zonal youth leader north-east
Afeez Bolaji – deputy national youth leader
Abubakar Shuaib- national youth leader
Onye – deputy national woman leader
Salamatu Umar – national woman leader
George Mohgalu- national auditor
Bolaji Abdullahi – national publicity secretary
Sunday Chukuma- deputy national financial secretary
Adamu Fanda- national treasurer
Ado Oguta – deputy legal adviser
Hillary Ekpe- national vice-chairman south-south
Emmanuel Omachukwu – national vice-chairman south-east
National vice chairman north west- Inuwa Abdulkadir
Deputy national auditor- Isah Mabuchu
Deputy national secretary – Victor
National vice chairman northeast- Mustapha Salisu.
Deputy national chairman north- Lawal Shuaibu
National Organising Secretary – Emma Ebediro
The announcement of other executive members was still ongoing when this report was filed.