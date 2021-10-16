Gunshots as thugs disrupt Amosun’s factional congress in Ogun

The thugs who invaded the Ake palace ground, the venue of the congress shot into the air to disperse Amosun’s loyalists.

According to Punch, the ex-governor’s political followers were about to settle down for the business of the day when the thugs invaded the venue.

However, while the congress at the Ake Palace was being disrupted, the other faction of the party loyal to the state Governor, Dapo Abiodun, was having a peaceful exercise at the MKO Abiola Stadium.

Punch reported that the violence was allegedly orchestrated by members of transportation union in the state.

The thugs' initial attempt disrupt the event was successful as police operatives stationed at the palace could not stop them.

But after Amosun’s loyalists confronted the officers and chased them away for not protecting them, the policemen reportedly called for reinforcement and started shooting into the air.

Following the shooting, the party members regrouped and continued the political exercise.