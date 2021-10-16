RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Gunshots as thugs disrupt Amosun’s factional congress in Ogun

Authors:

bayo wahab

The violence was allegedly orchestrated by members of transportation union in the state.

Thugs disrupt Amosun’s factional congress in Abeokuta. (Akelicious)
Thugs disrupt Amosun’s factional congress in Abeokuta. (Akelicious)

The factional congress of members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to Senator Ibikunle Amosun didn't go as planned as gun-wielding thugs disrupted the exercise.

Recommended articles

The thugs who invaded the Ake palace ground, the venue of the congress shot into the air to disperse Amosun’s loyalists.

According to Punch, the ex-governor’s political followers were about to settle down for the business of the day when the thugs invaded the venue.

However, while the congress at the Ake Palace was being disrupted, the other faction of the party loyal to the state Governor, Dapo Abiodun, was having a peaceful exercise at the MKO Abiola Stadium.

Punch reported that the violence was allegedly orchestrated by members of transportation union in the state.

The thugs' initial attempt disrupt the event was successful as police operatives stationed at the palace could not stop them.

But after Amosun’s loyalists confronted the officers and chased them away for not protecting them, the policemen reportedly called for reinforcement and started shooting into the air.

Following the shooting, the party members regrouped and continued the political exercise.

It should be noted that the state governor, Abiodun and his predecessor, Amosun have been at loggerheads over the state’s party structure.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Couple serves ‘gari soaking’ to guests at wedding reception (video)

Couple serves ‘gari soaking’ to guests at wedding reception (video)

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

Dating in Lagos: Looking for love but finding sex

Dating in Lagos: Looking for love but finding sex

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

'God told me he created my transgender son in his image' - mother of Angel Maxine (WATCH)

'God told me he created my transgender son in his image' - mother of Angel Maxine (WATCH)

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

Do you know about Queen Luwoo, the first and only female Ooni of Ife?

Do you know about Queen Luwoo, the first and only female Ooni of Ife?

Vaginal massage: Here's your ultimate guide and why it's good for your sex life

Vaginal massage: Here's your ultimate guide and why it's good for your sex life

Trending

PDP agrees that north can have 2023 presidency ticket

Saraki in reconciliation talks with ex-governors, PDP officials (Pulse)

Anambra governorship candidate Ubah takes campaign to Lagos, booed by Igbo traders

Ifeanyi Ubah (Punch)

Dokpesi believes nobody from southeast can win presidential election for PDP in 2023

Chief Raymond Dokpesi (Newswire)

Peter Obi responds to Pandora Papers money laundering scandal

Mr. Peter Obi, Ex-Governor of Anambra State, Addressing the audience at the Platform, 2017