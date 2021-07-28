RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

End of the road for Jegede as Supreme Court upholds Akeredolu’s election

The Supreme Court on Wednesday in a split judgment of four-to-three upheld the victory of Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Oct. 10, 2020 governorship election.

Ondo state Governor and APC candidate, Rotimi Akeredolu and his main contender, Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples' Democratic Party. [punchng]
In the majority judgment delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim, four of the seven-member panel, dismissed the appeal by Eyitayo Jegede and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the grounds that it was incompetent.

Justice Agim upheld an earlier judgment of the Court of Appeal, that the petition filed by Jegede and his party at the election tribunal was incompetent because they failed to include the Yobe Governor and Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the APC, Mai Mala-Buni as a party.

In the minority judgment read by Justice Mary Peter-Odili, the court upheld the appeal and dismiss the cross appeal by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Akeredolu and the APC.

Odili and two other members of the panel were of the view that since the APC, for which Buni acted, was a party in the case, there was no need to include him as a party.

The main appeal, was filed by the candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in the last governorship election in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede against Akeredolu, challenging the competence of APC’s sponsorship of Akeredolu for the election.

Jegede approached the electoral petitions tribunal praying that the declaration of Akeredolu as the winner of the election by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should be set aside.

He also prayed the apex court to declare him winner on grounds that the emergence of the APC candidate breached the nation’s constitution.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on July 16, the Court of Appeal led by Justice Theresa Orji-Abadua had dismissed the petition filed by Jegede while affirming Akeredolu as the winner of the poll.

In its verdict, the Appeal Court had out of 7 issues raised for determination resolved four and half in favour of Jegede and the rest two and half in favour of Akeredolu.

Not satisfied with the decision of the Appellate Court, both Akeredolu, Jegede, and INEC approached the Supreme Court for the invalidation of both the Election Petition Tribunal and Appeal Court.

