Ekiti's Sleeping Honourable, Akinniyi, dumps PDP for APC

Sunday Akinniyi Ekiti's "Sleeping Honourable" dumps PDP for APC due to "internal crisis"

The lawmaker said the conduct of the state governor has forced him to leave the party.

  • Published:
Ekiti's Sleeping Honourable, Akinniyi, dumps PDP for APC play

Member of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Sunday Akinniyi (Ikere Constituency 2)

(Twitter/@akinniyi_sunday)
Former Chief Whip of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Sunday Akinniyi, (Ikere Constituency 2) has dumped the People's Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives' Congress (APC), alleging that the PDP is in crisis.

Akinniyi disclosed his defection to the media on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, alleging that the "high-handedness and disrespect" of state governor, Ayodele Fayose, for party leaders forced him out of the party. He noted that the party is currently experiencing a mass defection of influential members due to the same reason.

The Ekiti House of Assembly suspended Akinniyi on June 13 for allegedly breeding terrorism within the chamber and neglecting to pay attention to his people. Akinniyi was sanctioned for a host of misconducts that also includes violence towards the mace, hostility towards other members of the House, and regular absenteeism. He was also accused of sleeping through legislative programs so frequently that he was nicknamed "The Sleeping Honourable".

According to the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Dr Samuel Omotoso, Akinniyi was suspended after the legislative chamber received a report from a committee led by Hon. Ayodele Fajemilehin who carried out an investigation following a series of allegations against Akinniyi by the Leader of Business, Tunji Akinleye.

House tells Akinniyi to stay away

During the period of his indefinite suspension, Akinniyi has been barred from the vicinity of the Assembly complex. The clerk of the House has also been directed to lodge a formal complaint with security agencies against him for threatening the lives of other members. Dr Omotoso urged the suspended Akinniyi to pay more attention to his health and find a solution to his sleeping problem.

Akinniyi had previously been impeached as the Chief Whip of the House on May 24, 2018 after he was deemed to be neglecting his duties. He was replaced by Hon. Onigiobi Fawale.

