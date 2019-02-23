There was wild jubilation at the Aso Villa polling unit as President Muhammadu Buhari was defeated by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Announcing the result after counting of ballots Saturday evening, the INEC presiding officer, said Atiku polled a total of 83 votes while President Buhari got 73 votes.

Voters who spoke to Pulse described the polls as peaceful while noting a few hitches with the card reader machines.

Earlier, Pulse had reported that Atiku and former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, lost their polling units to Buhari.