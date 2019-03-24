The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tambuwal the winner of the Sokoto state supplementary governorship election which held on Saturday, March 24, 2019.

The Governor got 512, 002 votes thereby defeating his close rival Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu of All Progressives Congress (APC) who got 511, 660 votes, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Atiku said thanked the people of Sokoto state for re-electing Tambuwal, and said they have made the right decision.

“I congratulate His Excellency, Governor Aminu Tambuwal on his re-election and I assure the good people of Sokoto state that they have made the right decision that will see them continue on the path to peace, progress and prosperity.”

Governor Aminu Tambuwal recently defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).