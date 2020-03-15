Fagen-Gawo polled 48,318 votes to beat other candidates in the election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the poll took place across the 302 polling units in both Garki and Babura Local Government Areas of the state.

Prof. Ahmad Kutama, the Returning Officer, declared the result at the collation centre in Babura local government area.

Kutama said the APC candidate defeated his closest rival, Nasiru Garba Dantiye of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 24,135 votes.

The electoral officer said Fagen-Gawo, having secured the highest number of votes in the election was declared winner.

The third contestant in the election was Bashir Umar of Action Democratic Party (ADP), who secured 458 votes.