National caretaker committee Chairman of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, says his party's vision is to remain in power for more than nine terms in office at the center, which equates to 36 years and counting.

The APC is seeing through its second term in office at the center which elapses in 2023, after halting the opposition PDP's 17 years in power in 2015.

While inaugurating the party’s 61-member Contact and Strategy Committee at the APC national secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, Buni says his party will need several more years and terms to fix Nigeria.

“Our vision is to provide a wheel that will drive the party to go beyond seventh, eighth and ninth terms of office. When we succeed in doing this, APC will definitely achieve more than what it is expected to improve the lives of Nigerians and make Nigeria a great country,” he said.

“The constitution of the Strategy and Contact committee, therefore, is to consolidate the achievements we are making in building a strong party with a solid structure that would accomplish APC to stand the test of time.

“This committee is therefore very key to our process of transition towards successful congresses and national convention and, to establish a very solid, reputable and reliable future for the party," the caretaker chairman added.

The APC's Strategy and Contact committee is chaired by Governor of Jigawa State Badaru Abubakar and has Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi, former governor of Ogun Gbenga Daniel and former governor of Lagos Akinwunmi Ambode as some of its members.

At the height of its powers, the PDP did vow to rule Nigeria for 60 years.