Amosun, Oshiomhole clash over Ogun APC guber primary election

Gov Amosun insults Oshiomhole over Ogun APC guber primary election

Governor Amosun also alleged that the APC chairman was sent to weaken and kill the ruling party.

APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole

APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole

(Tolani Ali)

Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun state has reacted to a comment reportedly made by the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole on the party’s governorship primaries in Ogun state.

According to Daily Post, Oshiomhole, through the APC spokesman said that the governorship primary election held in Ogun state.

In his response, Governor Amosun described the APC chairman as a liar.

The  Ogun state Governor also alleged that the APC chairman was sent to weaken and kill the ruling party.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Opeyemi Soyombo said “For the avoidance of doubt, we state for the umpteenth time that there was no gubernatorial primaries in Ogun State other than the one held on October 2 that produced Hon. Adekunle Akinlade as governorship candidate.

“The attempt by Mr Issa-Onilu to confuse the issues is therefore belittling of someone holding a position of publicity secretary of a reputable political party.”

Call Oshiomhole to order

The Ogun state Governor also called on leaders of the party to call Oshiomhole to order.

According to Amosun, nothing will make him change his mind from supporting President Buhari.

He said “The people of Ogun State will not allow willing tools in the party’s national secretariat to hand over the state to some expansionist adventurers who are indesperate search for additional territories for their insatiable economic exploitation.”

ALSO READ: APC presidential aspirants call for Oshiomhole's resignation

“No provocation by Oshiomhole and his co-travellers who are working against the interest of President Buhari and the overall interest of the party will make him change my mind,” he added.

There has been calls for Oshiomhole to be removed following the outcome of the party’s primary elections held across the country.

Senate President Bukola  Saraki recently said that the APC chairman has started a civil war that has left the ruling party confused and disorganised.

The All Progressives Congress controls 22 out of the 36 states in Nigeria.

