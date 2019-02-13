Opatunde made the clarification while addressing journalists on Wednesday in Ibadan during the week-long campaign roadshow organised by the governors wife, Mrs Florence Ajimobi.

According to her, the roadshow, which include distribution of food items, among others, is an appreciative gesture to people for their support to Ajimobi-led administration since inception.

The roadshow is not a vote-buying, rather, we are trying to appreciate the good people of state for their support in the last eight years.

It also provides us with the opportunity to engage the people and sensitise them on our plans in the next four years, he said.

Opatunde, while lauding the initiative of the governors wife, described her as an exceptional and kind woman who has good intention for people and the development of the state.

She said that the senatorial ambition of the governor was a step in the right direction, given Ajimobi's experience and intellect.

According to her, his election as a senator, representing Oyo South Senatorial District, will attract further development to the state.