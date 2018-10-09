Adamawa abandons Atiku, goes for Buhari

news

PDP presidential flagbearer Atiku Abubakar won’t be getting the support of his home State of Adamawa in the 2019 general elections, because State Governor Jibrilla Bindow has made it clear to everyone that President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC has been endorsed instead.

Speaking to journalists during a press conference, Adamawa State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Sajoh Ahmed, condemned what he described as a looming blackmail by elements planning to design a poster pairing Governor Jibrilla “with the presidential candidate of another party.”

“That presidential candidate of another party” is clearly Atiku, who emerged PDP flagbearer after a keenly contested primary election on Sunday, October 7.

Adamawa may be Atiku's home but it's an APC State

Ahmed added that Adamawa's choice of Buhari rather than Atiku is a no brainer because the State is an APC one.

“Governor Jibrilla is an APC governor working for APC and has no intention to support or canvass support for any presidential candidate outside APC. He has no support for any candidate other than Buhari.

“Anybody who prints any document to portray anything to the contrary should be disregarded.

“Governor Jibrilla has no intention, discussion or contemplating, in any way whatsoever, to support any other candidate or any other political party or parties except President Muhammadu Buhari,”Ahmed said.

Ahmed admitted that Atiku winning the presidential ticket of the PDP “is a factor,” but quickly added that Governor Jibrilla already had his party’s candidate and would always choose reality over promises.

Ahmed added that Buhari has done enough for Adamawa since he became president in 2015—enough for people to pick him over other candidates.

An APC backed Buhari won Adamawa in the 2015 presidential election.

Buhari polled 374,701 votes to PDP's 251,664 in Adamawa the last time out.