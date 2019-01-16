Ojuogbo, who gave the advice at a news conference on Wednesday in Asaba, said the coming back of Buhari as the president of the country would enable him to complete his fight against corruption.

The party chieftain, who spoke ahead of Thursday’s visit of President Buhari’s campaign team, said Buhari government remained the solution to a corruption-free Nigeria.

“President Buhari has distinguished himself as a dogged fighter in the war against corruption.

“This is the reason why Nigerians must and should return him to power so that we can have a corruption-free nation.

“I want every right-thinking Nigerian to encourage Mr President to continue on his fight against corruption.

“As a nation, we cannot afford to return to the past years of impunity, wanton corruption and mismanagement.

“This is why we have given this great crusader our votes because if we don’t kill corruption, corruption will kill Nigeria,’’ Ojuogbo said.

The APC chieftain also called on the people of Delta to come out enmasse to welcome President Buhari on Thursday as he visits the state on campaign.

According to him, there is an urgent need for Delta to join the APC family and say good bye to years of political impunity.

“The need to flush out the PDP government in Delta state cannot be over emphasised.

“We thank God that this is coming at a time Deltans are yearning for a Messiah to rescue them from years of political and economic darkness.

“The people of Delta want to be free from the clutches of corruption, inefficiency and violence.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the President and the APC campaign train are expected to visit Delta on Jan. 17.