NAN reports that the publication of final list of candidates for the state assembly election in Lagos State by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) reveals that some lawmakers names were missing.

While some of these lawmakers lost out in their aspirations to return to the house, and others who wanted to represent their respective federal constituencies in the House of Representatives failed at primary elections.

The lawmakers who couldn't secure return tickets to the house during the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries, according to NAN findings are: Messrs Akeem Bello (Amuwo Odofin II) and Sola Giwa (Lagos Island)

Others are: Oladele Adekanye (Lagos Mainland I) and Dayo Famakinwa (Ajeromi-Ifelodun I).

NAN also reports that the four are all first term lawmakers in the house.

Bello, the former Minority Leader of the House and Famakinwa were part of the seven lawmakers that defected in 2017 from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling APC.

Other PDP defectors include Mr Victor Akande (Ojo I); Olusola Sokunle (Oshodi-Isolo I); Jude Idimogu (Oshodi-Isolo II); Fatai Oluwa (Ajeromi-Ifelodun II) and Mrs Mosunmola Sangodara (Surulere II).

Out of the other six lawmakers who aspired to represent Lagos in the National Assembly, only Mr Bayo Osinowo (Kosofe I) became the candidate of APC for Lagos East.

The likes of Messrs Segun Olulade (Epe II), Lanre Ogunyemi (Ojo II); Adefunmilayo Tejuosho (Mushin I); Saka Fafunmi (Ifako Ijaiye) and Mrs Omotayo Oduntan who aspired to get ticket to their federal constituencies all failed.

30 other lawmakers, including the only PDP member in the house, Mr Dipo Olorunrinu (Amuwo Odofin I), got their return tickets.

If they emerge winners at the poll, they will all be back in the assembly in few months.

NAN also reports that 45 candidates are currently contesting the Lagos State governorship seat, while 640 candidates will be jostling for the 40 seats in the state house of assembly.