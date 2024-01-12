ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

DJ Cuppy, Toke Makinwa & 5 other celebrities Nigerians love to hate

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

People love them but sometimes just cannot stand them.

DJ Cuppy and other celebritiesz Nigerians love and hate at times [Instagram/cuppymusic]
DJ Cuppy and other celebritiesz Nigerians love and hate at times [Instagram/cuppymusic]

Recommended articles

Here are 7 Nigerian celebrities that people just love to hate:

Billionaire heiress Florence "Cuppy" Otedola is one Nigerian celebrity that people just can't stand for some reason. Some would say it's because of her childish, carefree persona, others say its her obsession with the colour pink, and some people will say it's because of her attempts at music.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cuppy, a popular DJ, has acquired academic degrees from prestigious Universities, she's an awarded philanthropist and barely gets involved in scandals, but no matter what she does she always faces backlash from Nigerians on social media.

Let's call a spade a spade, the simple answer why many people love to hate on DJ Cuppy is because her daddy is filthy rich.

DJ Cuppy just gets under people's skin for some reason, why?
DJ Cuppy just gets under people's skin for some reason, why? Pulse Nigeria

Some people are not going to like the fact that their fave is on this list, but this African Giant is another celebrity that Nigerians have a love-hate relationship with. Burna Boy is a talented musician but sometimes his personality puts Nigerians off and they hate for it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whenever this singer is in the news for anything asides his musical feats, it's sometimes something bad. Nigerians love Burna, but when he does certain things, like say sending a fan out of his concert for not grooving the way he wants, the switch flips.

Remember when he straight up insulted his fans who waited on him for hours at his concert? Sheesh! People did not like that very much. Burna has also insulted the very genre his music belongs to saying it "has no substance." Then he said he's not an Afrobeats artiste.

Nigerians may love him, but not enough to excuse his bad behaviour on occasion.

Burna Boy's music gets people dancing and grooving, but his attitude at times just put people off [Yabaleftonline]
Burna Boy's music gets people dancing and grooving, but his attitude at times just put people off [Yabaleftonline] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Media personality, Toke Makinwa has had her fair share of the love/hate relationship from with the Nigerian public. Sometimes, people don't like what she has to say on matters and she has a talk show where she does just that.

An entertainer? Yes? A fashion icon? Yes! Comments about her body? They've had plenty.

Let's not forget when she attended the United Nations COP28 Climate Summit in Dubai back in December 2023, an event attended by advocates and climate change enthusiasts. Nigerians simply asked her why she was there and tackled her fashion.

One of her outfits at the COP Summit that had the internet asking her why this? [Instagram/TokeMakinwa]
One of her outfits at the COP Summit that had the internet asking her "why this?" [Instagram/TokeMakinwa] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

This very controversial artist is also a celebrity Nigerians love to hate. Known for his provocative lyrics and his unapologetic attitude, people often call him a bad influence on young people who listen to his music. From his love of weed, to his modes of dressing, to his streets music, people just do not like him.

The on-again, off-again love for the Soapy singer hit a downward spiral when he became a suspect in the untimely passing of Mohbad in September 2023. Social media users actively called for his arrest after an old video of Mohbad saying "if anything happens to me, hold Naira Marley" hit the internet. That week, Marley lost 50,000 followers on Instagram. His reputation has not recovered since. However, some of his fans remain loyal.

The controversy after Mohbad died had Naira Marley switching his comment section off. [ChannelsTV]
The controversy after Mohbad died had Naira Marley switching his comment section off. [ChannelsTV] Pulse Nigeria

Eniola Badmus is an actress that Nigerians also love to hate at times. Nigerians have body shamed her over the years due to her stature. Then when she lost weight and unveiled her new curvy look, people became focused on her weight loss method and tackled her on that too.

ADVERTISEMENT

None of the hate compares to the moment she publicly expressed her support for politician Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the presidential election campaign in 2023. Her endorsement opened up a new realm of hatred for the veteran, and it has not stopped since.

Eniola badmus' weight loss
Eniola badmus' weight loss Pulse Nigeria

Big Brother Naija star Phyna is definitely a celeb that Nigerians love to hate. She's always saying something and ends up trending on X because of it. Even when narrating her personal experience, she ends up on the wrong side of social media and consistently gets attacked. And when she drops her hot takes, like her stance on abortions, she instantly gets thrown into the hot seat.

Remember when Davido said that he doesn't know her? Nigerians sure had a field day with that and dragged her.

ADVERTISEMENT

It seems like no matter what she does, people just hate Phyna at times, Even she says it that people hate her for no reason.

Phyna is very opiniated and that often time make her controversial [Carmart.ng]
Phyna is very opiniated and that often time make her controversial [Carmart.ng] Pulse Nigeria

This once loved actor has indeed become one of the most hated Nigerian celebrities of recent. Things went downhill for the actor from the moment the infidelity rumours hit the internet, then intensified when he decided to marry a second wife after getting her pregnant.

His wife and mother of his four children was not there for it, then sadly they lost one of their children Kambili.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Kambili passed away, even though he was in mourning, Edochie was dragged and the dragging worsened when his first wife May served him divorce papers. Then on top of that, Edochie all of a sudden started campaigning for Bola Tinubu as his candidate of choice for the presidency and many people did not like that either.

Social media users love couple content, but not when it comes to this actor. Whenever he posts his second wife Judy Austin, he gets dragged for that too.

He got dragged so many times that he once said that he was being bullied on social media, likening himself to late singer Mohbad. Nigerians did not take the comparison to their adored singer lightly, and dragged him some more.

Yul Edochie
Yul Edochie Pulse Ghana
Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here are 3 Nollywood musicals on streaming to watch this weekend

Here are 3 Nollywood musicals on streaming to watch this weekend

DJ Cuppy, Toke Makinwa & 5 other celebrities Nigerians love to hate

DJ Cuppy, Toke Makinwa & 5 other celebrities Nigerians love to hate

The Weeknd's 'Blinding Light' sets new Spotify streaming record

The Weeknd's 'Blinding Light' sets new Spotify streaming record

Yaadman FKA Yung L taps Sarkodie & Ice Prince for 'Vawulence' remix

Yaadman FKA Yung L taps Sarkodie & Ice Prince for 'Vawulence' remix

Here's all we know about the Nollywood political musical 'Finding Messiah'

Here's all we know about the Nollywood political musical 'Finding Messiah'

Odumodu Blvck, Tyla, Qing Madi among Apple Music's Africa Rising Class of '24

Odumodu Blvck, Tyla, Qing Madi among Apple Music's Africa Rising Class of '24

ADEOLUWA unleashes mesmerising visuals for Hallucinate from new EP, King of Detours

ADEOLUWA unleashes mesmerising visuals for "Hallucinate" from new EP, "King of Detours"

Blue Aiva unveils much-anticipated visualiser for 'Bhuti Why'

Blue Aiva unveils much-anticipated visualiser for 'Bhuti Why'

Vector & Bella Shmurda shares vulnerability on 'If They Are Real'

Vector & Bella Shmurda shares vulnerability on 'If They Are Real'

Pulse Sports

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ja Rule

Ja Rule unveils plans to establish school in Ghana

Ex-members accuse Pastor TB Joshua of rape, torture, forced abortion

Ex-members accuse Pastor TB Joshua of rape, torture, forced abortion

Nigerian 'Prophet', Pastor TB Joshua

7 things to know about the controversial Pastor TB Joshua

Spyro [Instagram/Spyro]

Singer Spyro describes his spec as a 'Jesus baddie'