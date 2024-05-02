Mr Macaroni says he's not in the market for a relationship

In a new interview with WAZOBIA FM, Mr Macaroni stated that he is not looking for a relationship, even though he has someone that he admires greatly. In between laughter, he pointed out that he is avoiding romance because he does not want to get his heart broken.

He started, "My love life is in a state of hullabaloo. It's topsy turvy. I cannot speak for the women who may be eyeing me but I can speak for myself. I have someone that I admire. I have been very single for the most part of my life and right now I'm not looking for relationships, marriage or anything that involves a love affair because I'm not ready to chop breakfast."

The radio host then asked the activist if his singleness served as a catalyst to the success he attained, to which responded no.

