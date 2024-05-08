Rapper Skales compares himself to King Solomon, says he has dated 100 women

Skales made this revelation in an interview on the Drip Check At The Nike Store show, hosted by Sheye Banks. During the interview, he was asked to put a figure on the number of women he has dated so far and he said about 100 women.

"I've dated about 100 women or so. If I wasn't married I would probably be on the King Solomon path," he started.

Likening himself to the Biblical king who had 700 wives and 300 concubines, the father of one explained that back when he was younger and single, he met different women and was well on that path.

"Let me explain. I'm in a different situation right now but back then I just couldn't get enough of women. Women are endless, you know? You keep going to the streets and you see women everywhere bro. As at then, I would have been like King Solomon. You know he had like so many wives and how many concubines. This guy used to travel and take ships to meet these women."

Skales acknowledged the fault in his previous ways and lifestyles, confessing that he lost good women as a result of it.